Hungary has heightened diplomatic friction with Ukraine by banning three military officials following the death of a Hungarian-Ukrainian dual citizen. This move comes amid allegations from Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban that the individual was beaten to death during his military service in Ukraine, claims that Kyiv has vigorously denied.

The Ukrainian government, embroiled in a conflict with Russia since February 2022, maintains that the deceased was merely a Ukrainian national who had left his post and later succumbed to a pulmonary embolism. Despite this, Hungary persists with its narrative of foul play, lacking substantial evidence, as tensions mount.

In response, Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto announced sanctions against the unnamed Ukrainian officials and pressed the European Union to sanction them. This incident is part of Orban's broader anti-Ukraine stance, which includes opposing Ukraine's EU membership bid, reflecting a deeper geopolitical schism.