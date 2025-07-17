Controversy Erupts Over US Deportation of Indian Nationals

The United States has deported 1,563 Indian nationals since January, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Most deportees have returned on commercial flights after the confirmation of their Indian nationality, reported MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.

Jaiswal stated that deportations occur only after the verification of nationality from both US and Indian authorities. "People have been coming in batches on commercial flights. Last week also, we had people who came back," he added.

However, a major controversy erupted earlier this year when over 300 Indians, including women and children, were forcibly deported on US military flights, with reports of handcuffing causing significant backlash.