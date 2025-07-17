Controversy Erupts Over US Deportation of Indian Nationals
Since January, the US has deported 1,563 Indian nationals, primarily via commercial flights. This process involves verifying the nationality of individuals before deportation. However, a controversial instance occurred earlier this year when over 300 Indians were deported on US military flights, where women and children were handcuffed.
- Country:
- India
The United States has deported 1,563 Indian nationals since January, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA). Most deportees have returned on commercial flights after the confirmation of their Indian nationality, reported MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal.
Jaiswal stated that deportations occur only after the verification of nationality from both US and Indian authorities. "People have been coming in batches on commercial flights. Last week also, we had people who came back," he added.
However, a major controversy erupted earlier this year when over 300 Indians, including women and children, were forcibly deported on US military flights, with reports of handcuffing causing significant backlash.
ALSO READ
Medical equipment issues in college resolved after creating controversy: Govt doctor
Democracy at Risk: Controversy Over Bihar's Electoral Roll Revision
Gaza Aid Sites Under Fire: Unveiling the Controversy
Kerala University Controversy: Power Misuse Allegations and Governor's Influence
Republican Tax-Cut Triumph: A Boost for the Wealthy Amid Controversy