Political Chess in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Encounter with CM Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray, the head of Shiv Sena (UBT), held a meeting in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. The encounter, taking place a day after Fadnavis extended an invitation for political alignment, has stirred considerable speculation across the state's political arena.

The meeting occurred in the legislative council's chamber and was attended by key figures, including Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav's son and the MLA for Worli. Aaditya clarified to reporters that the primary focus of the discussion was on preventing Hindi from being imposed as a third language in school curriculums from Class I.

During a farewell event the previous day, Fadnavis humorously suggested that while the BJP might not join Thackeray in opposition, there was room for him to join the ruling side. This exchange underscores ongoing tensions since Shiv Sena's split from the BJP post the 2019 assembly elections over leadership roles.