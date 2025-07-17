Left Menu

Political Chess in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Encounter with CM Fadnavis

Uddhav Thackeray recently met Maharashtra's Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, prompting political speculation. The discussion revolved around Marathi language issues, specifically opposing the imposition of Hindi as a third language in schools. This meeting occurred amidst Fadnavis's remarks inviting Thackeray to join the ruling party, highlighting past BJP-Shiv Sena alliance tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 21:39 IST
Political Chess in Maharashtra: Uddhav Thackeray's Encounter with CM Fadnavis
Uddhav Thackeray
  • Country:
  • India

Uddhav Thackeray, the head of Shiv Sena (UBT), held a meeting in Maharashtra with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Thursday. The encounter, taking place a day after Fadnavis extended an invitation for political alignment, has stirred considerable speculation across the state's political arena.

The meeting occurred in the legislative council's chamber and was attended by key figures, including Aaditya Thackeray, Uddhav's son and the MLA for Worli. Aaditya clarified to reporters that the primary focus of the discussion was on preventing Hindi from being imposed as a third language in school curriculums from Class I.

During a farewell event the previous day, Fadnavis humorously suggested that while the BJP might not join Thackeray in opposition, there was room for him to join the ruling side. This exchange underscores ongoing tensions since Shiv Sena's split from the BJP post the 2019 assembly elections over leadership roles.

TRENDING

1
Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

Pakistani Court Orders Probe into Blasphemy Law Misuse

 Pakistan
2
From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

From Lifeless Ash to Lush Forest: The Bamboo Miracle of Koradi

 India
3
Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

Bailed: Ex-Congress Leader Lingaraj Kanni in Drug Case

 India
4
Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

Nvidia CEO's Strategic Influence on US-China Chip Sales Ban Lift

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025