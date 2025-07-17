Congress Slams Alleged Political Witch-Hunt Against Robert Vadra
The Congress criticized the Enforcement Directorate for its charges against Robert Vadra, claiming it is a political witch-hunt. Congress leader Randeep Surjewala asserts there's no illegality in Vadra's land dealings. Vadra's office describes the proceedings as politically motivated, emphasizing the pending legal battle over alleged land deal irregularities.
On Thursday, the Congress strongly criticized the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Robert Vadra, calling it a 'witch-hunt' and a political maneuver that will not succeed.
The party's general secretary, Randeep Surjewala, argued that Robert Vadra's land dealings in Haryana showed 'not an iota of illegality,' and condemned the government's attempts to intimidate opposition figures.
Surjewala posed a series of rhetorical questions to highlight the alleged lack of legal violations in the Vadra case, emphasizing that Vadra and his company neither own the land nor have committed any crime, with accusations serving as a tool to perpetuate a 'factory of false persecution.'
