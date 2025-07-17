Congress Slams Alleged Political Witch-Hunt Against Robert Vadra

On Thursday, the Congress strongly criticized the Enforcement Directorate's charge sheet against Robert Vadra, calling it a 'witch-hunt' and a political maneuver that will not succeed.

The party's general secretary, Randeep Surjewala, argued that Robert Vadra's land dealings in Haryana showed 'not an iota of illegality,' and condemned the government's attempts to intimidate opposition figures.

Surjewala posed a series of rhetorical questions to highlight the alleged lack of legal violations in the Vadra case, emphasizing that Vadra and his company neither own the land nor have committed any crime, with accusations serving as a tool to perpetuate a 'factory of false persecution.'

(With inputs from agencies.)