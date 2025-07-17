Iceland Eyes Security Pact with EU

Iceland is poised to begin talks on forming a security and defence partnership with the European Union, announced Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Keflavik on Thursday.

Frostadottir emphasized the importance of finalizing the discussions by the end of the year, underlining the significance of cooperation on critical infrastructure and civil protection.

The talks will also encompass dual-use defence investments and address hybrid and cyber threats, highlighting Iceland's commitment to enhancing security measures.

