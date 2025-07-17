Iceland Eyes Security Pact with EU
Iceland is set to initiate discussions for a security and defence partnership with the European Union. Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir aims for the negotiations to wrap up by year-end, focusing on critical infrastructure, civil protection, dual-use defence investments, and hybrid and cyber threats.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-07-2025 22:59 IST | Created: 17-07-2025 22:59 IST
Iceland is poised to begin talks on forming a security and defence partnership with the European Union, announced Prime Minister Kristrun Frostadottir during a press conference with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen in Keflavik on Thursday.
Frostadottir emphasized the importance of finalizing the discussions by the end of the year, underlining the significance of cooperation on critical infrastructure and civil protection.
The talks will also encompass dual-use defence investments and address hybrid and cyber threats, highlighting Iceland's commitment to enhancing security measures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
NZ Launches Market Sounding on Toll Concessions to Boost Road Infrastructure
Gadkari's Mega Infrastructure Push in Jharkhand Worth Rs 6,350 Crore
How AI and remote sensing tech can future-proof global infrastructure
Gadkari Promises Rs 2 Lakh Crore Infrastructure Boom in Jharkhand
SBI Declares Reliance Communications Loan as Fraud: No Impact on Reliance Infrastructure or Power