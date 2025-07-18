Left Menu

Colombian President's Diplomatic Engagements in Haiti

Colombian President Gustavo Petro plans a visit to Haiti on Friday, as confirmed by Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. This marks Petro's second visit to the Caribbean nation this year, following a previous trip in January.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:49 IST
Colombian President's Diplomatic Engagements in Haiti
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Haiti

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled for a crucial visit to Haiti on Friday, as confirmed in a press conference by Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. This diplomatic engagement underscores the ongoing dialogue between the two nations.

This marks President Petro's second visit to the island nation in 2023, following a previous trip in January, highlighting the importance of the bilateral relationship.

As Latin America and the Caribbean continue to strengthen ties, Petro's visit signals potential discussions on collaborative initiatives and regional cooperation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025