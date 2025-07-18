Colombian President's Diplomatic Engagements in Haiti

Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled for a crucial visit to Haiti on Friday, as confirmed in a press conference by Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. This diplomatic engagement underscores the ongoing dialogue between the two nations.

This marks President Petro's second visit to the island nation in 2023, following a previous trip in January, highlighting the importance of the bilateral relationship.

As Latin America and the Caribbean continue to strengthen ties, Petro's visit signals potential discussions on collaborative initiatives and regional cooperation.

