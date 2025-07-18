Colombian President's Diplomatic Engagements in Haiti
Colombian President Gustavo Petro plans a visit to Haiti on Friday, as confirmed by Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. This marks Petro's second visit to the Caribbean nation this year, following a previous trip in January.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Port-Au-Prince | Updated: 18-07-2025 00:49 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 00:49 IST
- Country:
- Haiti
Colombian President Gustavo Petro is scheduled for a crucial visit to Haiti on Friday, as confirmed in a press conference by Haitian Prime Minister Alix Didier Fils-Aime. This diplomatic engagement underscores the ongoing dialogue between the two nations.
This marks President Petro's second visit to the island nation in 2023, following a previous trip in January, highlighting the importance of the bilateral relationship.
As Latin America and the Caribbean continue to strengthen ties, Petro's visit signals potential discussions on collaborative initiatives and regional cooperation.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Lee Jae Myung Navigates Tariff Talks Amidst North Korean Diplomacy
Modi's Historic Tour: Strengthening Ties with the Caribbean and Beyond
Moldova's EU Aspirations: Navigating Disinformation and Diplomacy
PM Modi Awarded Ghana’s Top Civilian Honour for Global Leadership & Diplomacy
Ethiopia's Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam: A New Era in Energy and Diplomacy