Controversy Over Israeli Strike on Gaza's Catholic Church
A deadly Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church resulted in three fatalities, drawing international attention. U.S. President Trump expressed dissatisfaction to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and called for an investigation. Israel's military and Foreign Ministry both promised to look into the incident amidst widespread condemnation.
U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in direct discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a deadly strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church. The White House reported that Trump was dissatisfied with the event, which left three dead and several injured.
The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the casualties and condemned the attack, lamenting the loss of innocent lives and the damage to a sacred site. It announced that two women and one man lost their lives in the incident.
The Israeli military and the Foreign Ministry promised thorough investigations. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed regret, referring to the event as a mistake, while the U.S. urged Israel to conduct a transparent probe.
