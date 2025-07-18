Controversy Over Israeli Strike on Gaza's Catholic Church

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in direct discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a deadly strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church. The White House reported that Trump was dissatisfied with the event, which left three dead and several injured.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the casualties and condemned the attack, lamenting the loss of innocent lives and the damage to a sacred site. It announced that two women and one man lost their lives in the incident.

The Israeli military and the Foreign Ministry promised thorough investigations. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed regret, referring to the event as a mistake, while the U.S. urged Israel to conduct a transparent probe.

