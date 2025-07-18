Left Menu

Controversy Over Israeli Strike on Gaza's Catholic Church

A deadly Israeli strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church resulted in three fatalities, drawing international attention. U.S. President Trump expressed dissatisfaction to Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu and called for an investigation. Israel's military and Foreign Ministry both promised to look into the incident amidst widespread condemnation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 01:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 01:28 IST
Controversy Over Israeli Strike on Gaza's Catholic Church
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

U.S. President Donald Trump engaged in direct discussion with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu following a deadly strike on Gaza's only Catholic Church. The White House reported that Trump was dissatisfied with the event, which left three dead and several injured.

The Latin Patriarchate of Jerusalem confirmed the casualties and condemned the attack, lamenting the loss of innocent lives and the damage to a sacred site. It announced that two women and one man lost their lives in the incident.

The Israeli military and the Foreign Ministry promised thorough investigations. Prime Minister Netanyahu expressed regret, referring to the event as a mistake, while the U.S. urged Israel to conduct a transparent probe.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025