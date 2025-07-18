U.S. Diplomats Instructed to Silence on Foreign Election Fairness
The U.S. State Department, led by Secretary Marco Rubio, has ordered diplomats to refrain from commenting on the fairness of foreign elections, marking a policy shift from promoting democracy. Statements can only be issued if they align with a clear foreign policy interest, reflecting a focus on strategic partnerships.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio has directed American diplomats globally to abstain from commenting on the fairness or integrity of elections in foreign nations. This decision, revealed in a confidential note obtained by Reuters, signifies a notable shift in U.S. foreign policy priorities.
The internal cable, circulated to all U.S. diplomatic posts on July 17, restricts election-related statements from Washington unless they serve a clear foreign policy interest. The directive mandates that any commentary should primarily congratulate election winners and highlight shared foreign policy interests.
This change aligns with President Trump's stance against 'Western intervention,' as articulated in his Riyadh speech, signaling a focus on strategic partnerships over democracy promotion. The State Department has not commented on the cable, which underscores a departure from traditional U.S. advocacy for democratic values abroad.
