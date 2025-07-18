RNC Sues New Jersey Elections Over Voter Roll Records

The Republican National Committee has taken legal action against the New Jersey Division of Elections, citing issues of transparency. According to RNC Chairman Michael Whatley, the New Jersey officials are preventing access to vital voter roll maintenance records.

Whatley expressed concerns over the transparency of elections, emphasizing the importance of access to such records. The lawsuit marks a significant step by the RNC in addressing these transparency issues.

The situation highlights ongoing tensions over election integrity and record-keeping processes, which are crucial for maintaining public trust in the electoral system.