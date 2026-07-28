Malaysia's Triumphant Victory: Malaysia Shines in ASEAN Championship

In a stellar display of football prowess, Malaysia dominated Laos, securing a 4-0 victory in Kuala Lumpur on Tuesday. The match, part of the ASEAN Championship Group B, showcased an impressive show of skill and strategy from the Malaysian side.

Paulo Josue broke through Laos's tough defense just before the break, paving the way for Brazil-born Endrick to secure Malaysia's lead further 12 minutes into the second half. A blow to Laos came with an own goal by Viengxay Sydavong in the 66th minute, before substitute Wan Kuzain sealed the win with an exquisite free kick from distance near full-time.

This victory sees Malaysia at the summit of Group B, with a challenging match against Thailand ahead. As Myanmar also triumphed over the Philippines, the stage is set for intense upcoming matches in the tournament.