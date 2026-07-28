Oman's Proposal for Shared Management of the Strait of Hormuz

Oman has put forward a proposal for a collective regional management of the Strait of Hormuz, requesting shipping firms to pay voluntary fees to maintain navigational safety. This strategy, presented in Tehran, seeks to mitigate lingering tensions that have turned the strait into a central point of regional conflict.

The plan takes inspiration from the management of the Strait of Malacca, where bordering nations cooperate for safe passage in return for voluntary contributions for navigational aid. Oman's vision involves a similar fund to support navigation, environmental protection, and rescue services in the Strait of Hormuz, without imposing mandatory fees.

This proposal marks an effort to resemble pre-war arrangements where shipping could traverse without hindrance. Meanwhile, the United States has expressed readiness to support protected routes near Oman, amid ongoing diplomatic talks including discussions between Iranian and Gulf officials.