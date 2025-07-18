Rumors and Alliances: Katie Miller's Ties with Elon Musk under Scrutiny

Katie Miller, a former Trump administration aide and wife of influential adviser Stephen Miller, finds herself at the center of Washington's rumor mill. Speculation about a potential rift with Elon Musk, her employer, has been ignited by social media activity following Musk's split with President Trump.

In an interview with Reuters, Katie Miller denied these rumors, asserting her ongoing role within Musk's enterprises, although she withheld details about her specific duties. Following the interview, she released a Musk-related statement through xAI, Musk's artificial intelligence startup, addressing an environmental group's actions in Tennessee.

While Musk recently unfollowed Katie Miller on social media, stirring further speculation about their relationship, her continued professional allegiance with Musk has surprised Republican operatives familiar with her strong Trump loyalties. Neither Musk nor Miller's camp has commented on the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)