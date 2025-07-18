Lula Rebukes U.S. Tariff Threat, Defends Brazil's Sovereignty

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, labeling them "unacceptable blackmail." The rebuke came in response to the U.S. imposing a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, citing unfair trade practices and the handling of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula has stressed Brazil's sovereignty, advocating for the regulation of U.S. tech firms, claiming these entities spread violence and misinformation masked as free speech. During a public address, he reiterated Brazil's position on negotiating and protecting its national interests against foreign influences.

Efforts are ongoing to address potential repercussions, including engagements with affected businesses and discussions on retaliatory measures. Amid these tensions, Lula's approval ratings have seen an upward trend as Brazil navigates the trade challenges posed by the United States.