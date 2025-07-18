Left Menu

Lula Rebukes U.S. Tariff Threat, Defends Brazil's Sovereignty

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva criticized U.S. President Donald Trump's planned tariffs on Brazil, calling it "unacceptable blackmail." Lula emphasized Brazil's sovereignty and rights to regulate tech firms. The dispute stems from alleged unfair trade practices involving Brazil and former President Jair Bolsonaro's treatment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 07:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 07:07 IST
Lula Rebukes U.S. Tariff Threat, Defends Brazil's Sovereignty
president

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has rejected U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed tariffs, labeling them "unacceptable blackmail." The rebuke came in response to the U.S. imposing a 50% tariff on Brazilian goods, citing unfair trade practices and the handling of former Brazilian leader Jair Bolsonaro.

Lula has stressed Brazil's sovereignty, advocating for the regulation of U.S. tech firms, claiming these entities spread violence and misinformation masked as free speech. During a public address, he reiterated Brazil's position on negotiating and protecting its national interests against foreign influences.

Efforts are ongoing to address potential repercussions, including engagements with affected businesses and discussions on retaliatory measures. Amid these tensions, Lula's approval ratings have seen an upward trend as Brazil navigates the trade challenges posed by the United States.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025