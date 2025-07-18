Trump's $9 Billion Budget Slashing Sparks Controversy

The House has given the final nod to President Donald Trump's proposal to retract around $9 billion from public broadcasting and foreign aid, marking a significant move for the Republican party.

This initiative is notable as it's the first successful rescission request from a president in decades. Many Republicans still expressed unease but backed the cuts in fear of opposing Trump.

The cuts, approved narrowly in the House, now await Trump's signature, as debate continues about its implications on bipartisan spending powers and America's global stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)