Trump's $9 Billion Budget Slashing Sparks Controversy

In a landmark move, Congress approved President Trump's request to cut $9 billion from public broadcasting and foreign aid. The decision, passed largely along party lines, drew criticism for bypassing bipartisan cooperation and sparking concern over Congress ceding fiscal power to the executive branch.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 18-07-2025 10:02 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 10:02 IST
The House has given the final nod to President Donald Trump's proposal to retract around $9 billion from public broadcasting and foreign aid, marking a significant move for the Republican party.

This initiative is notable as it's the first successful rescission request from a president in decades. Many Republicans still expressed unease but backed the cuts in fear of opposing Trump.

The cuts, approved narrowly in the House, now await Trump's signature, as debate continues about its implications on bipartisan spending powers and America's global stance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

