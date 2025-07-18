Left Menu

Prime Minister's Grand Welcome in Bihar: Show of Solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived at a function in Motihari, Bihar, in an open saffron vehicle, symbolizing BJP's signature color. Accompanied by top Bihar leaders, the visit emphasized NDA unity ahead of the upcoming Bihar assembly elections. Modi was warmly greeted by crowds chanting his name.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 12:07 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 12:07 IST
Prime Minister's Grand Welcome in Bihar: Show of Solidarity
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand entrance at a function in Motihari, Bihar, riding in an open saffron-painted vehicle, a color deeply associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The crowd erupted into chants of 'Modi! Modi!' as he waved and greeted the public with folded hands.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Their joint appearance was a deliberate demonstration of unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the state heads towards assembly elections later this year.

This mode of entry has become somewhat of a tradition for Modi during his Bihar visits, showcasing not just his connectivity with the public but also the political synergy within the NDA.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025