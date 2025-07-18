Prime Minister's Grand Welcome in Bihar: Show of Solidarity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi made a grand entrance at a function in Motihari, Bihar, riding in an open saffron-painted vehicle, a color deeply associated with the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The crowd erupted into chants of 'Modi! Modi!' as he waved and greeted the public with folded hands.

Accompanying the Prime Minister were Bihar's Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and Deputy Chief Ministers Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha. Their joint appearance was a deliberate demonstration of unity within the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) as the state heads towards assembly elections later this year.

This mode of entry has become somewhat of a tradition for Modi during his Bihar visits, showcasing not just his connectivity with the public but also the political synergy within the NDA.

