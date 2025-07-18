EU's 18th Sanctions Package Tightens Grip on Russia

In a significant development, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko expressed her approval of the European Union's latest sanctions package against Russia. The 18th installment of such sanctions aims to tighten the economic noose on Russia in efforts to escalate pressure where it is most effective.

Taking to the social media platform X, Svyrydenko acknowledged the importance of these measures but stressed that there remains more work to be done to advance peace initiatives in the region. She called for continued efforts to address the ongoing conflict.

As tensions persist in the strained Ukraine-Russia relations, this newly agreed-upon package reflects the EU's commitment to leveraging economic strategies in pursuit of geopolitical stability.