BJP Eyes Growth in Telangana: Rao Focuses on Expansion and Election Strategy

N Ramchander Rao, the newly appointed BJP state president in Telangana, is prioritizing the party’s growth in districts like Nalgonda, Khammam, and Warangal, and is preparing for upcoming local body polls. Focus areas include grassroots strengthening, addressing farmers' issues, and contesting as many seats as possible.

In a bid to fortify BJP's presence across Telangana, newly appointed state president N Ramchander Rao is setting his sights on districts where the party's influence has waned, including Nalgonda, Khammam, and Warangal. Rao aims to bolster organizational strength while maintaining support in traditionally strong areas.

Following his succession of Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Rao embarked on a tour of South Telangana, receiving robust support from local communities. The BJP plans to contest extensively in imminent local body elections, with a strategy that emphasizes both rural farmer issues and municipal concerns in urban locales.

Rao confidently addresses Rao's internal challenges, such as the recent resignation of MLA Raja Singh and potential alliances, reaffirming the party's foundational strength lies with its cadre and ideology. The BJP's recent electoral successes position them as a potential alternative in the state's political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

