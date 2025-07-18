Assembly Boycott in Chhattisgarh: Congress Protests Against ED's Actions

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress MLAs staged a boycott during Friday's proceedings in the Chhattisgarh assembly. The protest was sparked by the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering scandal.

The Enforcement Directorate's move is part of an investigation into an alleged liquor scam that reportedly took place from 2019 to 2022, under the governance of the Congress-led administration. Assets totaling Rs 205 crore have been seized by the ED so far.

Accusations have arisen from the Congress that this is a targeted harassment strategy by the central authorities. Leader of the Opposition, Charan Das Mahant, questioned the democratic integrity of the government, while the Supreme Court had earlier quashed the initial ECIR of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)