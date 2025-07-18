Left Menu

Assembly Boycott in Chhattisgarh: Congress Protests Against ED's Actions

Congress MLAs in Chhattisgarh boycotted the assembly proceedings as a protest against the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of former CM Bhupesh Baghel's son, Chaitanya, in a money laundering case. The action is linked to an alleged liquor scam. The Congress accuses the central agency of harassment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Raipur | Updated: 18-07-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 13:43 IST
Assembly Boycott in Chhattisgarh: Congress Protests Against ED's Actions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a dramatic turn of events, Congress MLAs staged a boycott during Friday's proceedings in the Chhattisgarh assembly. The protest was sparked by the Enforcement Directorate's arrest of Chaitanya Baghel, son of former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel, in connection with a money laundering scandal.

The Enforcement Directorate's move is part of an investigation into an alleged liquor scam that reportedly took place from 2019 to 2022, under the governance of the Congress-led administration. Assets totaling Rs 205 crore have been seized by the ED so far.

Accusations have arisen from the Congress that this is a targeted harassment strategy by the central authorities. Leader of the Opposition, Charan Das Mahant, questioned the democratic integrity of the government, while the Supreme Court had earlier quashed the initial ECIR of the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI increases labor share through skilled workforce upgrades

AI’s financial judgments reflect cultural bias, not global consensus

AI redefines global energy systems: From grid optimization to hydrogen innovation

From skepticism to mastery: How generative AI is reshaping higher education

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025