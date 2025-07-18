Left Menu

BJP Criticizes Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks on Robert Vadra Case

The BJP criticized Rahul Gandhi for accusing the government of targeting his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra, amid a money-laundering case. BJP spokesperson Tuhin Sinha claimed Gandhi's remarks reveal a continued 'Emergency mindset' within Congress, disregarding judicial processes. The party also rebuked Gandhi's statements about Assam's Chief Minister.

Updated: 18-07-2025 15:08 IST
The BJP lashed out at Rahul Gandhi on Friday following his accusation against the government for allegedly conducting a witch-hunt against his brother-in-law, Robert Vadra. Gandhi's comments came after the Enforcement Directorate filed a chargesheet regarding Vadra's involvement in a Haryana land deal money-laundering case.

BJP national spokesperson Tuhin Sinha criticized Gandhi, asserting his statements reflect a deep-seated belief in the party's Emergency-era tactics, which show a lack of regard for judicial processes. Sinha further accused Gandhi of being oblivious to or complicit in Vadra's alleged misconduct.

Sinha also condemned Gandhi's remarks against Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, where he threatened Sarma with imprisonment. The BJP's critique underscored Gandhi's apparent disconnect with legal procedures, referencing the Congress party's history during the Emergency period in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

