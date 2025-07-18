Taiwan's Diplomatic Stand Against China's Aggression

Taiwan is determined to maintain peace without provoking confrontation with China, according to Vice President Bi-khim Hsiao, who criticized Beijing's aggressive military stance towards the self-ruled island. Hsiao emphasized the importance of dialogue based on parity and respect, amidst China's claims over Taiwan as its territory.

Despite being labeled 'Taiwan independence separatists' by China, a designation threatening severe repercussions, Hsiao and President Lai Ching-te remain undeterred. They continue to voice Taiwan's stance internationally, even as reports emerged of Chinese attempts to intimidate Hsiao during her planned 2024 Czech Republic visit.

Amid concerns from US intelligence reports about potential Chinese invasion plans before 2027, Taiwan is investing urgently in self-defense capabilities. Hsiao assured that these measures aim to prevent any conflict, particularly maintaining peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.

