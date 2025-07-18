Left Menu

Chhattisgarh's Political Storm: Bhupesh Baghel's Battle Against Alleged Misuse of Enforcement Directorate

Former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel accuses central agencies of targeting opposition amid his son's arrest in a money laundering case linked to a liquor scam. The Enforcement Directorate's action coincided with key political developments and protests against tree felling for an Adani Group project.

Updated: 18-07-2025 16:18 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 16:18 IST
In a dramatic turn of events in Chhattisgarh, former chief minister Bhupesh Baghel has criticized the alleged misuse of central agencies, following the arrest of his son by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection to a money laundering case. The controversy has sparked political tensions in the state.

The ED detained Chaitanya Baghel from his Bhilai residence under charges linked to a purported liquor scam that reportedly cost the state exchequer over Rs 2,100 crore. Bhupesh Baghel, a senior leader of the Congress party, has accused PM Modi and Amit Shah of leveraging the ED to intimidate opposition figures.

The case unfolds amid Baghel's vocal opposition to various central government projects, including a coal mine operation by the Adani Group, which has encountered resistance over environmental concerns. Protests have been mounting against tree felling for the project, with political and civil society figures rallying for the cause.

(With inputs from agencies.)

