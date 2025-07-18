EU Eases Schengen Visa Rules for Turks, Calls for Visa-Free Travel Talks
The European Union has simplified Schengen visa rules for Turkish citizens and called for renewed negotiations on visa-free travel. New rules aim to address long-standing complaints about bureaucratic delays. Talks on modernizing the customs union and expanding into service and e-commerce sectors are also desired.
The European Union has taken a significant step by simplifying Schengen visa regulations for Turkish citizens, a move aimed at smoothing the path for easier travel within the EU.
According to EU Ambassador Thomas Hans Ossowski, the new measures address persistent issues that Turks have faced with slow and complicated visa processes. Now, Turkish citizens, who previously adhered to visa use regulations, can benefit from streamlined procedures, including eligibility for multiple-entry visas ranging from six months to five years.
Meanwhile, Turkey remains eager to initiate discussions for expanding its customs union with the EU, targeting services and e-commerce sectors. The EU has signaled a willingness to revisit talks on visa-free travel, a significant issue given Turkey's prolonged EU membership candidacy.
(With inputs from agencies.)
