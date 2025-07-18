Left Menu

Legislative Scuffle Leads to Arrests and New Regulations in Maharashtra

Two supporters of Maharashtra MLAs Jitendra Awhad and Gopichand Padalkar were arrested following a brawl on the legislature complex. The incident, involving unlawful assembly and obstruction of police, prompted stricter visitor regulations. Chief Minister Fadnavis emphasized maintaining decorum. Assembly speaker Narwekar enforced new entry rules to prevent future incidents.

  • Country:
  • India

In a startling development, two individuals were detained on Friday, accused of instigating a brawl between supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar within the Maharashtra legislature's premises.

The clash erupted a day after both lawmakers had exchanged heated words, leading to physical altercations at approximately 5.45 pm on Thursday. Marine Drive police promptly arrested Awhad's affiliate Nitin Deshmukh and Padalkar's follower Sarjerao alias Rishikesh Takle under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita provisions.

Charged with unlawful assembly and obstructing police duties, they were remanded to three days of custody. Chief Minister Fadnavis, addressing the House, reaffirmed the importance of maintaining legislative decorum. Subsequently, Speaker Rahul Narwekar imposed a ban on visitors during sessions, restricting entry to ministers and official personnel only.

