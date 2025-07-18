Rising People's Party Criticizes Naga Talks' Interlocutor's Efforts
The Rising People's Party condemns the Center's interlocutor for the Naga talks, A K Mishra, for offering false hope and fruitless visits. Criticism follows a joint meeting with Naga political groups as the party accuses both Mishra and former interlocutor RN Ravi of mishandling negotiations.
- Country:
- India
The Rising People's Party (RPP) has expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of A K Mishra, the central government's interlocutor for the Naga talks. Said to offer nothing substantial, Mishra has been accused of raising false hopes among the populace, according to party officials.
RPP termed Mishra's repeated visits to Nagaland as unproductive and a misuse of taxpayers' money. They criticized the interlocutor for his lack of initiative and questioned his intent, citing a recent joint meeting held with Naga political factions in Chümoukedima.
Moreover, RPP held former interlocutor RN Ravi accountable for his actions, accusing him of exacerbating divisions within the Naga community through misguided agreements. The criticism highlights deeper issues within ongoing Naga negotiations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Nagaland MP Supongmeren Jamir calls for greater transparency in CSS implementation
Relentless Rains Wreak Havoc in Nagaland: Landslides and Flooding Paralyze Kohima and Dimapur
Devastating Floods Paralyze Nagaland: High Alert as Monsoon Rains Persist
Transformative Call to Action for Nagaland's Cooperative Sector
Nagaland on High Alert: Japanese Encephalitis Threat Looms