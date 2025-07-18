Rising People's Party Criticizes Naga Talks' Interlocutor's Efforts

The Rising People's Party (RPP) has expressed dissatisfaction with the actions of A K Mishra, the central government's interlocutor for the Naga talks. Said to offer nothing substantial, Mishra has been accused of raising false hopes among the populace, according to party officials.

RPP termed Mishra's repeated visits to Nagaland as unproductive and a misuse of taxpayers' money. They criticized the interlocutor for his lack of initiative and questioned his intent, citing a recent joint meeting held with Naga political factions in Chümoukedima.

Moreover, RPP held former interlocutor RN Ravi accountable for his actions, accusing him of exacerbating divisions within the Naga community through misguided agreements. The criticism highlights deeper issues within ongoing Naga negotiations.

(With inputs from agencies.)