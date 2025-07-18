Left Menu

Modi Champions Bengali Pride Amidst Political Tensions

Prime Minister Narendra Modi claims that the BJP is the true protector of Bengali pride, critiquing the TMC for enabling infiltration and hindering development. Addressing a rally in Durgapur, he emphasized BJP's respect for Bengalis and accused the TMC of engaging in vote-bank politics at Bengal's expense.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Durgapur | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:10 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:10 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday intensified his critique of West Bengal's ruling party, the TMC, emphasizing the BJP's role as the genuine guardian of Bengali 'ashmita' or pride.

Addressing a public rally in Durgapur, Modi accused the TMC of facilitating infiltration and worsening the plight of Bengali-speaking citizens interstate, countering claims that BJP states target these migrants.

Highlighting developmental concerns, Modi lamented Bengal's current status as a site of exodus, asserting a commitment to reversing migration patterns and safeguarding regional pride.

