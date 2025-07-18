Left Menu

Bayrou Faces Budget Battle: Convincing Socialists Key to Survival

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou must convince Socialist lawmakers to tolerate his 44 billion euro budget plan or risk losing his position. The budget aims to reduce France's deficit through spending freezes and a solidarity tax. Bayrou faces significant opposition in a fractured parliament.

French Prime Minister Francois Bayrou is on a mission to gain the support of Socialist lawmakers for his 44 billion euro budget plan, facing the threat of losing his leadership if he fails. His proposed budget aims to reduce the nation's deficit and aligns with EU mandates.

Bayrou's budget, which includes a freeze on most non-defence spending and a new tax on high earners, faces staunch opposition in parliament, particularly from hard-left and far-right factions. With parliament in recess until September, Bayrou must rally Socialist support to avoid no-confidence motions that could topple his government.

Failure to secure backing from Socialist lawmakers could force a political shake-up, with President Emmanuel Macron possibly needing to appoint a new prime minister. As tensions rise, strike actions by unions and potential snap elections loom large over France's political landscape.

