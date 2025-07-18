Trump's Domestic Moves: From Epstein Case to Stablecoin Legislation
President Donald Trump declines recommending a special prosecutor for the Epstein case, while pushing for the release of grand jury documents. The US House passes stablecoin legislation, and Mexican truck drivers study English due to new US rules. Trump also makes changes to federal worker classifications.
President Donald Trump announced he will not advise appointing a special prosecutor in the Jeffrey Epstein case, despite public pressure. The White House Press Secretary stated, "The president would not recommend a special prosecutor in the Epstein case. That's how he feels."
The U.S. House passed a bill creating a regulatory framework for stablecoins, a crucial step for the crypto industry. President Trump is expected to sign it into law. This development marks a significant milestone for the digital asset sector.
Additionally, Mexican truck drivers in Ciudad Juarez have begun English lessons to adhere to Trump's executive order requiring commercial drivers in the U.S. to meet English-proficiency standards. The initiative underscores cross-border implications of U.S. regulations.
(With inputs from agencies.)
