Left Menu

Remembering Oommen Chandy: A Legacy of Compassion in Kerala Politics

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commemorates the late Oommen Chandy, praising him as an icon of Kerala politics who selflessly devoted himself to the people despite facing severe political attacks. Rahul highlights Chandy’s vision to nurture compassionate leaders and his embodiment of true political feeling, marking his legacy with charitable acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kottayam | Updated: 18-07-2025 18:33 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 18:33 IST
Remembering Oommen Chandy: A Legacy of Compassion in Kerala Politics
Oommen Chandy
  • Country:
  • India

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated the enduring legacy of the late Oommen Chandy, describing him as more than just an individual, but a vital expression of Kerala's political spirit. Chandy, a former Chief Minister, was mourned for his selfless devotion to the people of Kerala.

During a memorial marking the second anniversary of Chandy's death, Rahul criticized the harsh political attacks Chandy faced, particularly referencing the multi-crore solar scam. Despite allegations involving his office staff, a CBI investigation cleared Chandy and other accused leaders of wrongdoing.

Rahul expressed admiration for Chandy, dubbing him a 'guru' who taught through action. The event concluded with tributes at Chandy's grave and the launch of 'Smriti Sangamam,' a charitable initiative honoring his legacy with new homes and medical aid for children.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025