Remembering Oommen Chandy: A Legacy of Compassion in Kerala Politics

On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated the enduring legacy of the late Oommen Chandy, describing him as more than just an individual, but a vital expression of Kerala's political spirit. Chandy, a former Chief Minister, was mourned for his selfless devotion to the people of Kerala.

During a memorial marking the second anniversary of Chandy's death, Rahul criticized the harsh political attacks Chandy faced, particularly referencing the multi-crore solar scam. Despite allegations involving his office staff, a CBI investigation cleared Chandy and other accused leaders of wrongdoing.

Rahul expressed admiration for Chandy, dubbing him a 'guru' who taught through action. The event concluded with tributes at Chandy's grave and the launch of 'Smriti Sangamam,' a charitable initiative honoring his legacy with new homes and medical aid for children.

