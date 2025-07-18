Remembering Oommen Chandy: A Legacy of Compassion in Kerala Politics
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi commemorates the late Oommen Chandy, praising him as an icon of Kerala politics who selflessly devoted himself to the people despite facing severe political attacks. Rahul highlights Chandy’s vision to nurture compassionate leaders and his embodiment of true political feeling, marking his legacy with charitable acts.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi celebrated the enduring legacy of the late Oommen Chandy, describing him as more than just an individual, but a vital expression of Kerala's political spirit. Chandy, a former Chief Minister, was mourned for his selfless devotion to the people of Kerala.
During a memorial marking the second anniversary of Chandy's death, Rahul criticized the harsh political attacks Chandy faced, particularly referencing the multi-crore solar scam. Despite allegations involving his office staff, a CBI investigation cleared Chandy and other accused leaders of wrongdoing.
Rahul expressed admiration for Chandy, dubbing him a 'guru' who taught through action. The event concluded with tributes at Chandy's grave and the launch of 'Smriti Sangamam,' a charitable initiative honoring his legacy with new homes and medical aid for children.
(With inputs from agencies.)
