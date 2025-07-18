Modi Slams TMC, Champions Bengali Identity at Durgapur Rally

In a fervent speech at Durgapur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC), accusing it of compromising West Bengal's identity and national security by promoting infiltration for electoral gains.

Modi positioned the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) as the genuine custodian of Bengali 'ashmita' (identity), vowing to end TMC's regime of lies, lawlessness, and corruption. He criticized the Mamata Banerjee-led government's appeasement politics and declared that Bengalis and their language are respected wherever the BJP governs.

The prime minister highlighted the BJP's efforts to propel West Bengal towards development, contrasting it with the TMC's alleged corruption, economic mismanagement, and historical neglect of Bengali pride. Modi underscored these issues as deterrents to investment and employment while advocating for educational reform and industry-friendly policies.

(With inputs from agencies.)