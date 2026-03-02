Amit Shah Ramps Up BJP's Anti-Infiltration Pitch in West Bengal

In the lead-up to the 2026 Assembly polls, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has amplified the BJP's anti-infiltration rhetoric in West Bengal, pledging to eliminate infiltrators if the party secures power. Shah's recent visit to West Bengal underscores the BJP's strategic focus on border security and voter roll purging.

During the launch of the BJP's 'Poroborton Yatra', Shah differentiated between infiltrators and Hindu refugees, offering the latter reassurance of citizenship under BJP governance. His comments were poised to energize the party's base, promising prompt implementation of the Seventh Pay Commission for state employees, alongside other administrative reforms.

Shah criticized the ruling TMC for its handling of border security, lambasting it for alleged corruption and appeasement politics, which he claims have compromised state safety. As BJP positions itself as the party of change, Shah's rallying cry is set against a backdrop of political tension and upcoming electoral competition.