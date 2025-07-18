Left Menu

Bolsonaro's Legal Battles: Ankle Monitor and Media Ban Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

Former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro faces increasing legal pressure as his home is searched by police. He is ordered to wear an ankle monitor and stop using social media. The actions follow U.S. President Trump threatening tariffs on Brazil if the case against Bolsonaro is not halted.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:08 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:08 IST
Bolsonaro's Legal Battles: Ankle Monitor and Media Ban Amid U.S. Tariff Threats
Jair Bolsonaro

In a dramatic twist of legal events, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's residence was searched by police, and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor by the authorities on Friday. This has intensified the legal pressure surrounding him, exacerbated by efforts from U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened steep tariffs on Brazilian products.

Sources from Bolsonaro's Liberal Party confirmed that the former leader has been restricted from using social media and communicating with diplomats, extending the prohibition to key allies, including his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro. Tying the recent court order to a supportive video released by Bolsonaro thanking Trump, lawmakers have drawn a connection between geopolitical interactions and the heavy legal measures applied.

Reports from CNN Brasil suggested the legal actions were motivated by fears of Bolsonaro fleeing to the U.S. His defense team, expressing shock and indignation, complained about the severe restrictions imposed. Despite this, Bolsonaro is reportedly complying with the orders amid a trial by Brazil's Supreme Court for allegedly plotting a coup to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's January 2023 inauguration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025