Bolsonaro's Legal Battles: Ankle Monitor and Media Ban Amid U.S. Tariff Threats

In a dramatic twist of legal events, former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro's residence was searched by police, and he was ordered to wear an ankle monitor by the authorities on Friday. This has intensified the legal pressure surrounding him, exacerbated by efforts from U.S. President Donald Trump, who threatened steep tariffs on Brazilian products.

Sources from Bolsonaro's Liberal Party confirmed that the former leader has been restricted from using social media and communicating with diplomats, extending the prohibition to key allies, including his son, Congressman Eduardo Bolsonaro. Tying the recent court order to a supportive video released by Bolsonaro thanking Trump, lawmakers have drawn a connection between geopolitical interactions and the heavy legal measures applied.

Reports from CNN Brasil suggested the legal actions were motivated by fears of Bolsonaro fleeing to the U.S. His defense team, expressing shock and indignation, complained about the severe restrictions imposed. Despite this, Bolsonaro is reportedly complying with the orders amid a trial by Brazil's Supreme Court for allegedly plotting a coup to prevent President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva's January 2023 inauguration.

