Unrest in Gopalganj: Arrests and Extended Curfew Amid Rising Violence
Over 160 people were arrested in Gopalganj following violence linked to a National Citizen Party rally. The clashes resulted in five deaths and significant unrest in the area. Authorities imposed an extended curfew, involving military patrols and increased security measures to restore order in the home town of Bangladesh's founder.
Chaos erupted in Gopalganj with the arrest of over 160 individuals as violence ensued during an opposition rally. Tensions escalated after four deaths occurred in the unrest initiated during a gathering organized by the National Citizen Party (NCP) opposing Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina.
Security was heightened across the region, including military deployment and extended curfews, stretching from Wednesday evening until 6 a.m. on Saturday. Law enforcement faced significant challenges containing the disorder, which included attacks on police officers and public properties.
The government condemned the violence, underscoring its commitment to justice while criticizing the repression of peaceful assembly. The disturbances have caused fear among residents, with many seeking refuge in safer areas, as authorities strive to bring stability back to Gopalganj.
