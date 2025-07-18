Left Menu

Modi Criticizes TMC, Calls for Change in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed a rally in West Bengal, accusing the TMC government of corruption and hindering investment through 'Gunda Tax.' He urged voters to elect a BJP government for development and safety, citing recent projects and atrocities against women under current governance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:28 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:28 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

During a public address in Durgapur, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. He criticized the ruling party for alleged misgovernance and corruption, accusing them of obstructing business investments through what he termed 'Gunda Tax.'

PM Modi urged West Bengal's citizens to consider a change in governance by supporting a BJP-led government, which he assured would drive the state's development. He highlighted the progress observed in BJP-administered states, emphasizing the necessity of a 'double-engine' administration to efficiently utilize central funds and counter corruption.

Expressing concern over safety issues, especially atrocities against women, Modi referenced the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident, alleging TMC's role in shielding the culprits. He also inaugurated multiple development projects in sectors like oil and gas, affirming his commitment to transforming West Bengal's economic landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

