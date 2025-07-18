Modi Criticizes TMC, Calls for Change in West Bengal Ahead of Elections

During a public address in Durgapur, West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a scathing attack on the Trinamool Congress (TMC) government. He criticized the ruling party for alleged misgovernance and corruption, accusing them of obstructing business investments through what he termed 'Gunda Tax.'

PM Modi urged West Bengal's citizens to consider a change in governance by supporting a BJP-led government, which he assured would drive the state's development. He highlighted the progress observed in BJP-administered states, emphasizing the necessity of a 'double-engine' administration to efficiently utilize central funds and counter corruption.

Expressing concern over safety issues, especially atrocities against women, Modi referenced the RG Kar Medical College rape-murder incident, alleging TMC's role in shielding the culprits. He also inaugurated multiple development projects in sectors like oil and gas, affirming his commitment to transforming West Bengal's economic landscape.

