Left Menu

G20 Finance Chiefs Advocate for Central Bank Independence in Durban

G20 finance chiefs, meeting in Durban, underscored the crucial role of central bank independence amid global tensions. Their communique, reflecting cooperation, was notable despite U.S. absence. It also highlighted issues like WTO reform and stressed addressing economic vulnerabilities in low-income nations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 19:59 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 19:59 IST
G20 Finance Chiefs Advocate for Central Bank Independence in Durban
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Finance leaders from the Group of 20 nations underscored the vital importance of central bank independence in a communique released after their meeting in Durban, South Africa. This marked their first official statement since October 2024, preceding the election of President Donald Trump and the ensuing tariff conflict.

The meeting was overshadowed by President Trump's continued pressure on U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell to lower interest rates, actions that have caused significant turbulence in global financial markets. While U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent was missing from the talks, the delegation was represented by Michael Kaplan, acting under secretary of the Treasury for international affairs.

Despite these challenges, the communique reached consensus on several strategic economic issues, including the need for WTO reform and addressing debt issues in low- and middle-income nations. Under the theme of "Solidarity, Equality, Sustainability," South Africa promoted an agenda focusing on capital costs and climate action funding.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025