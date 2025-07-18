Bolsonaro's Legal Battle: Ankle Monitors and International Intrigue

Brazil's ex-President Jair Bolsonaro has been ordered to wear an ankle monitor, a measure he declared to be a 'supreme humiliation', as announced by authorities on Friday. This development emerged during police searches of his home and party headquarters in Brasília, initiated under a Supreme Court order.

The ruling prevents Bolsonaro from leaving his residence at night, engaging with foreign diplomats, or frequenting embassies. Furthermore, he is barred from using social media or contacting individuals linked to the Supreme Court's inquiry, which includes his son, Eduardo Bolsonaro, a Brazilian legislator residing in the US.

The Supreme Court's actions are part of a broader investigation into Bolsonaro, accused of leading an attempted coup after his 2022 electoral defeat. US President Donald Trump, supporting Bolsonaro, described his legal predicament as 'terrible and unjust', simultaneously imposing a 50% import tax on Brazil. Despite Trump's intervention, sources say the US tariffs are unlikely to influence the trial's outcome.