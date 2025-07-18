Left Menu

Protests at PM Modi Rally Highlight Regional Industrial Decline

Three individuals were detained in East Champaran, Bihar, for waving black flags during a rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The detainees aimed to draw attention to the struggling local sugar industry. Their actions sparked political controversy and commentary from BJP allies and opposition parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:11 IST
Protests at PM Modi Rally Highlight Regional Industrial Decline
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In East Champaran, Bihar, three individuals were detained on Friday for waving black flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, according to the local police.

The intent behind their disruptive act was to spotlight the region's ailing sugar industry, as revealed by East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat.

The political drama escalated, with the RJD and Congress sharing the incident widely across social media to critique the Prime Minister's unfulfilled promises regarding regional economic development.

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025