Protests at PM Modi Rally Highlight Regional Industrial Decline
Three individuals were detained in East Champaran, Bihar, for waving black flags during a rally attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The detainees aimed to draw attention to the struggling local sugar industry. Their actions sparked political controversy and commentary from BJP allies and opposition parties.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Motihari | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:11 IST
Country:
- India
In East Champaran, Bihar, three individuals were detained on Friday for waving black flags during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's rally, according to the local police.
The intent behind their disruptive act was to spotlight the region's ailing sugar industry, as revealed by East Champaran SP Swarn Prabhat.
The political drama escalated, with the RJD and Congress sharing the incident widely across social media to critique the Prime Minister's unfulfilled promises regarding regional economic development.
