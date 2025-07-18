TMC Blasts Modi's Claims, Accuses BJP of Anti-Bengal Actions

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) has strongly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing his rally statements in West Bengal's Durgapur of being a 'pack of lies.' The TMC charges the BJP with mistreating Bengali-speaking migrant laborers in states they govern, despite claiming to uphold Bengali pride.

Senior TMC figures, including Minister Chandrima Bhattacharya and state general secretary Kunal Ghosh, allege the BJP-led central government has withheld Rs 1.7 lakh-crore owed to West Bengal under MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana, for political motives. Bhattacharya argues this denial stems from West Bengal's electoral support for TMC.

At the rally, Modi contended that the BJP respects Bengali pride, targeting TMC for alleged infiltration tolerance and youth exodus. He noted the BJP's role in obtaining classical language status for Bangla, a move he says opposition parties neglected for years.

(With inputs from agencies.)