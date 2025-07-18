CPI(ML) Leader Stands Against FIR: A Protest March in Patna
CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya leads a protest march in Patna against an FIR filed against journalist Ajit Anjum. Accused of inciting communal tension, Anjum was reporting on Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral rolls, an initiative Bhattacharya claims benefits the BJP-led NDA in elections.
CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya spearheaded a 'citizens' march' in Patna on Friday, protesting against the FIR lodged against journalist Ajit Anjum. The journalist, reporting on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, faces allegations of spreading communal tension.
Bhattacharya, alongside party members such as MLAs Mehboob Alam and Gopal Ravidas, and MLC Shashi Yadav, gathered with supporters from numerous social and cultural organizations. They held banners with slogans denouncing both the special intensive revision and the associated FIRs.
At a public meeting, Bhattacharya accused the initiative of aiming to disenfranchise voters to the benefit of the BJP-led NDA in upcoming elections. He is also part of a Supreme Court petition contesting the special intensive revision, with hearings scheduled for July 28.
