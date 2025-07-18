Left Menu

CPI(ML) Leader Stands Against FIR: A Protest March in Patna

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya leads a protest march in Patna against an FIR filed against journalist Ajit Anjum. Accused of inciting communal tension, Anjum was reporting on Bihar's special intensive revision of electoral rolls, an initiative Bhattacharya claims benefits the BJP-led NDA in elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 18-07-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 20:42 IST
CPI(ML) Leader Stands Against FIR: A Protest March in Patna
Dipankar Bhattacharya
  • Country:
  • India

CPI(ML) Liberation general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya spearheaded a 'citizens' march' in Patna on Friday, protesting against the FIR lodged against journalist Ajit Anjum. The journalist, reporting on the special intensive revision of electoral rolls in Bihar, faces allegations of spreading communal tension.

Bhattacharya, alongside party members such as MLAs Mehboob Alam and Gopal Ravidas, and MLC Shashi Yadav, gathered with supporters from numerous social and cultural organizations. They held banners with slogans denouncing both the special intensive revision and the associated FIRs.

At a public meeting, Bhattacharya accused the initiative of aiming to disenfranchise voters to the benefit of the BJP-led NDA in upcoming elections. He is also part of a Supreme Court petition contesting the special intensive revision, with hearings scheduled for July 28.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ambitious economic growth targets can undermine sustainability efforts

What’s holding AI back from automating software development?

Decentralized AI is reshaping power and shattering safeguards

Digital currency or digital illusion? CBDC misses the mark on cash equivalence

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025