NCP-BJP Dynamics: The Unseen Synergy

NCP leader Sunil Tatkare announced that a potential merger with the Sharad Pawar-led faction of the party hinges on discussions with the BJP. Tatkare confirmed the party's commitment to the NDA alignment, while expressing that no unification talks are in progress.

In Jalna, Tatkare condemned the altercation between supporters of NCP (SP) MLA Jitendra Awhad and BJP's Gopichand Padalkar, urging legislative leaders to uphold dignity. He also denounced Padalkar's derogatory remarks against Christian leaders and criticized political figures for inflammatory statements.

Further criticizing opposition leader Rahul Gandhi, Tatkare labeled his comments about the Election Commission's role in Congress's defeat in Maharashtra as immature. Concurrently, Congress's Jalna city chief, Shaikh Mahmood, transitioned to NCP at Tatkare's press conference.

(With inputs from agencies.)