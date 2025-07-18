U.S. and Ukraine Discuss Strategic 'Drone Deal'

Ukraine and the United States are engaging in detailed negotiations on a strategic investment deal aimed at bolstering Kyiv's domestic drone production, Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko announced on Friday.

The talks follow President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's instruction to his newly reshuffled government to enhance Ukraine's arms industry and fortify connections with key allies. Svyrydenko noted that the U.S. could become a significant purchaser of Ukrainian drones, solidifying its role as Ukraine's primary military ally in the ongoing conflict with Russia.

A diplomatic decision for the deal, involving Presidents Zelenskiy and Trump, has already been made, with officials currently fine-tuning the specifics. The proposed agreement also entails a collaboration on weaponry, with Kyiv acquiring arms from the U.S. Meanwhile, economy minister Oleksiy Sobolev revealed that a joint U.S.-Ukrainian fund is expected to hold its inaugural board meeting by summer's end.

