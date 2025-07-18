Left Menu

Europe Unites to Fortify Asylum Rules Amid Migration Concerns

Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, along with five European counterparts, agreed to tighten asylum rules amid growing migration concerns. The measure includes deportations to Afghanistan and Syria and seeks Brussels' approval. Germany's recent unilateral asylum policy changes have stirred internal polarization and pressed for stringent migration controls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:17 IST
Germany's Interior Minister Alexander Dobrindt, in concert with five European counterparts, has agreed on a revised set of asylum policies aimed at tightening immigration controls across the region. The meeting took place at the Zugspitze and follows Germany's earlier border decisions.

This move aligns with past German policy when, a decade ago, former Chancellor Angela Merkel opened the country's borders to a massive influx of refugees, a decision that significantly influenced European politics. Dobrindt's meeting involved representatives from France, Poland, Austria, the Czech Republic, Denmark, and the EU Home Affairs Commissioner Magnus Brunner.

The new asylum goals proposed include removing hurdles to deport rejected asylum seekers to secure centers outside the EU and conducting asylum procedures in third countries. With the German government adopting additional migration restrictions, including suspension of family reunification programs, it aims to regain voter support and counter the rise of the far-right Alternative for Germany party.

