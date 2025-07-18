Left Menu

Clash in Maharashtra Assembly: Embarrassment for Mahayuti Government

A clash between supporters of two rival MLAs, Gopichand Padalkar and Jitendra Awhad, marred the Maharashtra monsoon legislative session. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis called the incident embarrassing, with videos of the brawl going viral. The incident raised concerns about the legislators' safety in the Vidhan Bhavan premises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:21 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:21 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra faced political embarrassment following a brawl between supporters of two rival MLAs, overshadowing the achievements of the Mahayuti government during the monsoon legislative session. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed dismay over the incident, which occurred within the state assembly lobby.

The clash, involving Gopichand Padalkar from BJP and Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP), erupted on the session's penultimate day, reflecting ongoing tensions between the two. The incident, captured on video and circulated widely on social media, put a spotlight on legislative safety concerns.

Fadnavis, addressing the media post-session, criticized the unruly behavior, likening it to children fighting and emphasizing that both parties were at fault for provocation. The altercation has prompted discussions on ensuring better security measures within the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)

