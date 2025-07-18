Clash in Maharashtra Assembly: Embarrassment for Mahayuti Government

Maharashtra faced political embarrassment following a brawl between supporters of two rival MLAs, overshadowing the achievements of the Mahayuti government during the monsoon legislative session. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed dismay over the incident, which occurred within the state assembly lobby.

The clash, involving Gopichand Padalkar from BJP and Jitendra Awhad of NCP (SP), erupted on the session's penultimate day, reflecting ongoing tensions between the two. The incident, captured on video and circulated widely on social media, put a spotlight on legislative safety concerns.

Fadnavis, addressing the media post-session, criticized the unruly behavior, likening it to children fighting and emphasizing that both parties were at fault for provocation. The altercation has prompted discussions on ensuring better security measures within the Vidhan Bhavan complex.

(With inputs from agencies.)