EU Membership for Ukraine by 2034: An Ambitious Goal?
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed skepticism about Ukraine joining the EU by 2034, suggesting that the priority is ending the war with Russia. Despite EU President von der Leyen's optimistic view of Ukraine's potential membership by 2030, Merz emphasizes focus on peace and reconstruction first.
- Country:
- Germany
German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has conveyed doubts about Ukraine's potential EU membership by 2034, suggesting the current conflict resolution as the primary objective. His remarks came after discussions with Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Berlin.
Merz noted that reconstructing Ukraine will take several years, unlikely impacting the EU's medium-term financial plans, which extend to 2034. Despite this cautious outlook, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had previously stated in Kyiv that Ukraine could potentially join the EU by 2030 should current reforms maintain their pace and efficacy.
While Merz stresses immediate peace efforts and long-term reconstruction, EU leaders continue to regard membership as a significant security measure for Ukraine's future.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Italy Pushes for Exclusion of Russian-Aligned Firms in Ukraine's Reconstruction
Crisil Foresees Shift in Private Asset Reconstruction Companies' Strategies
European Flagship Fund: A New Dawn for Ukraine Reconstruction
EU Commits €2.3 Billion for Ukraine's Reconstruction Amid Air Strikes
European Union official Ursula von der Leyen comfortably survives a confidence vote in European Parliament, reports AP.