German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has conveyed doubts about Ukraine's potential EU membership by 2034, suggesting the current conflict resolution as the primary objective. His remarks came after discussions with Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Berlin.

Merz noted that reconstructing Ukraine will take several years, unlikely impacting the EU's medium-term financial plans, which extend to 2034. Despite this cautious outlook, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had previously stated in Kyiv that Ukraine could potentially join the EU by 2030 should current reforms maintain their pace and efficacy.

While Merz stresses immediate peace efforts and long-term reconstruction, EU leaders continue to regard membership as a significant security measure for Ukraine's future.

