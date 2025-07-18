Left Menu

EU Membership for Ukraine by 2034: An Ambitious Goal?

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz expressed skepticism about Ukraine joining the EU by 2034, suggesting that the priority is ending the war with Russia. Despite EU President von der Leyen's optimistic view of Ukraine's potential membership by 2030, Merz emphasizes focus on peace and reconstruction first.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Berlin | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:38 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:38 IST
EU Membership for Ukraine by 2034: An Ambitious Goal?
  • Country:
  • Germany

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz has conveyed doubts about Ukraine's potential EU membership by 2034, suggesting the current conflict resolution as the primary objective. His remarks came after discussions with Romanian President Nicușor Dan in Berlin.

Merz noted that reconstructing Ukraine will take several years, unlikely impacting the EU's medium-term financial plans, which extend to 2034. Despite this cautious outlook, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen had previously stated in Kyiv that Ukraine could potentially join the EU by 2030 should current reforms maintain their pace and efficacy.

While Merz stresses immediate peace efforts and long-term reconstruction, EU leaders continue to regard membership as a significant security measure for Ukraine's future.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025