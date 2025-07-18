Andhra Pradesh CM Advocates for State's Development in Parliament

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has called on TDP MPs to step up their advocacy in Parliament to secure essential funds and expedite critical development projects for the state.

During a meeting at his camp office, Naidu stressed the strategic use of Parliamentary sessions to address key issues such as Minimum Support Price for farmers, river water disputes, and industrial progress.

He directed MPs to ensure robust communication with union ministers and focus on emerging initiatives like Quantum Valley and Green Hydrogen Valley, underscoring the necessity of keeping Andhra Pradesh's developmental agenda at the forefront in Parliament.

