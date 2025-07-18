Left Menu

Political Chess: Fadnavis & Thackeray's Calculated Moves

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis recently met political rival Uddhav Thackeray, raising intrigue within state politics. Despite their historical feud post-2019 elections, sparked by a chief ministerial dispute, Fadnavis hinted at collaboration, underscoring stability with allies Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar. Allegedly, the meeting addressed Marathi language issues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 21:41 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 21:41 IST
Political Chess: Fadnavis & Thackeray's Calculated Moves
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra's political landscape stirred as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged in a pivotal meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. Despite downplaying the rendezvous, the encounter fueled speculation about potential political realignments in the state.

Fadnavis, renowned for strategic maneuvering, extended a light-hearted yet strategic remark to Thackeray, suggesting a possibility for collaboration with his government, supported robustly by deputies Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of NCP.

The dialogue between Fadnavis and Thackeray, with the latter's son Aaditya present, officially focused on Marathi language issues. Yet, the symbolic nuances have not escaped the political circles, hinting at deeper political calculations ahead of the 2029 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025