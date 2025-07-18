Political Chess: Fadnavis & Thackeray's Calculated Moves

Maharashtra's political landscape stirred as Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis engaged in a pivotal meeting with Uddhav Thackeray, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader. Despite downplaying the rendezvous, the encounter fueled speculation about potential political realignments in the state.

Fadnavis, renowned for strategic maneuvering, extended a light-hearted yet strategic remark to Thackeray, suggesting a possibility for collaboration with his government, supported robustly by deputies Eknath Shinde of Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar of NCP.

The dialogue between Fadnavis and Thackeray, with the latter's son Aaditya present, officially focused on Marathi language issues. Yet, the symbolic nuances have not escaped the political circles, hinting at deeper political calculations ahead of the 2029 assembly polls.

(With inputs from agencies.)