Modi Slams TMC Over Infiltration and Corruption in Bengal

In a sharp critique of the Trinamool Congress, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday accused the Bengal government of risking the state's identity by facilitating infiltration. Addressing a BJP rally in Durgapur district, Modi alleged the establishment of a supportive ecosystem for illegal immigrants in West Bengal.

The Prime Minister charged that for its benefit, the TMC government is undermining the state's identity by encouraging infiltration and fabricating documents for infiltrators, posing a threat to Bengal and the nation. Modi further accused the Mamata Banerjee-led government of exceeding limits in pursuit of appeasement politics.

Modi declared that TMC's approach challenged Constitutional values and assured that action would be taken against infiltrators. Raising slogans against TMC, he also critiqued its handling of education, citing corruption and unemployment among qualified teachers, highlighting the consequences of the recruitment scam exposed by the Calcutta High Court.

Meanwhile, he condemned the Congress and Left parties for neglecting Bengali language and heritage, claiming BJP's role in recognizing Bengali as a classical language. Modi also highlighted developmental strides by inaugurating a Rs 1,950 crore City Gas Distribution project and the Durgapur-Kolkata section of the Natural Gas Pipeline, bolstering regional infrastructure.

In his commitment to environmental improvement, Modi dedicated essential pollution control systems in two thermal power stations to enhance the region's air quality and health security. The strategic move aligns with the Pradhan Mantri Urja Ganga Project aimed at energy access.

