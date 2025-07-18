Left Menu

Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray for 2019 Betrayal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde criticized Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray for betraying his ally Devendra Fadnavis in 2019. Shinde accused Thackeray of avoiding communication with BJP and referred to his alliance with Congress. Shinde also highlighted a delayed music school project initiated under his leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:29 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:29 IST
Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray for 2019 Betrayal
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, accusing him of betraying his ally Devendra Fadnavis back in 2019. The comments came during a debate on the opposition's Last Week Motion in the legislative council.

Shinde stated that Fadnavis made numerous attempts to contact Thackeray following the alliance's electoral victory, but received no response. Shinde further criticized Thackeray for aligning with Congress, contrasting with prior sentiments toward the party, while also emphasizing past collaborations between Shinde and Fadnavis.

In addition to these accusations, Shinde mentioned a thwarted initiative to start a music school in honor of Lata Mangeshkar, which was later revived under his chief ministership. These remarks followed a recent culmination of political exchanges involving the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025