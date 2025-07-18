Eknath Shinde Criticizes Uddhav Thackeray for 2019 Betrayal

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde launched a scathing attack on Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday, accusing him of betraying his ally Devendra Fadnavis back in 2019. The comments came during a debate on the opposition's Last Week Motion in the legislative council.

Shinde stated that Fadnavis made numerous attempts to contact Thackeray following the alliance's electoral victory, but received no response. Shinde further criticized Thackeray for aligning with Congress, contrasting with prior sentiments toward the party, while also emphasizing past collaborations between Shinde and Fadnavis.

In addition to these accusations, Shinde mentioned a thwarted initiative to start a music school in honor of Lata Mangeshkar, which was later revived under his chief ministership. These remarks followed a recent culmination of political exchanges involving the Maharashtra Chief Minister and Fadnavis.

(With inputs from agencies.)