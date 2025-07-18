TMC Slams Modi Over Alleged Falsehoods and Anti-Bengal Policies

The Trinamool Congress has launched a strong critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling his recent comments in West Bengal as deceitful. TMC leaders have accused the BJP of discrimination against Bengali-speaking migrant laborers and failing to deliver on financial commitments such as MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana.

Senior TMC figures Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh expressed outrage over Modi's assertions, citing incidents of harassment of Bengali laborers in BJP-governed states. They criticized Modi for allegedly using Bengali 'ashmita' as a political strategy to garner support.

The party also refuted claims regarding the safety of women in Bengal, arguing that the local government takes prompt action against crimes. The TMC asserted that, contrary to Modi's claims, the state provides numerous investment opportunities and accused the BJP of politicizing religious sentiments for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)