Left Menu

TMC Slams Modi Over Alleged Falsehoods and Anti-Bengal Policies

The Trinamool Congress (TMC) accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP of spreading falsehoods about Bengali pride and harboring anti-Bengal sentiment. The TMC alleged that BJP policies harass Bengali-speaking laborers and withhold significant funds from the state. The party criticized Modi's claims about safeguarding women's safety and employment opportunities in Bengal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 18-07-2025 22:30 IST | Created: 18-07-2025 22:30 IST
TMC Slams Modi Over Alleged Falsehoods and Anti-Bengal Policies
Modi
  • Country:
  • India

The Trinamool Congress has launched a strong critique of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, labeling his recent comments in West Bengal as deceitful. TMC leaders have accused the BJP of discrimination against Bengali-speaking migrant laborers and failing to deliver on financial commitments such as MGNREGA and PM Awas Yojana.

Senior TMC figures Chandrima Bhattacharya and Kunal Ghosh expressed outrage over Modi's assertions, citing incidents of harassment of Bengali laborers in BJP-governed states. They criticized Modi for allegedly using Bengali 'ashmita' as a political strategy to garner support.

The party also refuted claims regarding the safety of women in Bengal, arguing that the local government takes prompt action against crimes. The TMC asserted that, contrary to Modi's claims, the state provides numerous investment opportunities and accused the BJP of politicizing religious sentiments for electoral gains.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

BoE Sounds Dollar Alarm Amid Global Currency Concerns

 Global
2
Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

Punjab's Bold Initiative: DNA Testing to Combat Child Begging Exploitation

 India
3
Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

Gym Trainer Arrested in Jabalpur for Alleged Forced Conversion and Assault

 India
4
Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

Calls for Caution in Syria's Fragile Peace Amid Rising Tensions

 Germany

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI-powered real-time monitoring systems show potential in tackling microbial water pollution

Self-aware machines may not need emotions, just introspection and adaptation

Mapping health inequities: How health geography can transform global health

Corporate innovation accelerates as firms embrace digital transformation tools

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025