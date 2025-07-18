Artificial Electoral Clash Looms in West Bengal

As West Bengal gears up for its upcoming assembly elections, Senior Congress leader Adhir Chowdhury has raised concerns over what he calls an "artificial fight" between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Chowdhury mentioned that soon after PM Modi's recent visit, the state would again witness the emergence of "seasonal birds," a reference to figures who appear primarily during election time.

Chowdhury criticized the upcoming political spectacle, stating that it has detrimentally impacted secular parties like Congress and the Left, with the focus shifting to the orchestrated duel between TMC and BJP.

(With inputs from agencies.)