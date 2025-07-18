Left Menu

PM Modi Meets Spiritual Leader in East Champaran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Swami Shakti Sharanand ji Maharaj in Bihar's East Champaran district. Modi later shared his photos with Maharaj on his social media, expressing gratitude for the spiritual leader's warmth and guidance. The meeting occurred shortly after Modi's rally in Motihari.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to religious leader Swami Shakti Sharanand ji Maharaj in East Champaran district, Bihar, this Friday.

Following the meeting, Modi took to his social media handle to showcase his interaction with Maharaj, coming right after delivering a rally address in Motihari town. The prime minister appreciated Maharaj's energetic persona and the spiritual depth of his words.

Modi expressed immense gratitude for the warmth and guidance he received from the religious leader, highlighting the profound impact of Maharaj's personality and spiritual speech.

