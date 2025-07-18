PM Modi Meets Spiritual Leader in East Champaran

Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid a visit to religious leader Swami Shakti Sharanand ji Maharaj in East Champaran district, Bihar, this Friday.

Following the meeting, Modi took to his social media handle to showcase his interaction with Maharaj, coming right after delivering a rally address in Motihari town. The prime minister appreciated Maharaj's energetic persona and the spiritual depth of his words.

Modi expressed immense gratitude for the warmth and guidance he received from the religious leader, highlighting the profound impact of Maharaj's personality and spiritual speech.

(With inputs from agencies.)